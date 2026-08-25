Metamars Price Today

The live Metamars (MARS) price today is $ 0, with a 8.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current MARS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MARS.

Metamars currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,209.13, with a circulating supply of 228.69M MARS. During the last 24 hours, MARS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.88, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MARS moved +11.65% in the last hour and -93.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Metamars (MARS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.21K$ 5.21K $ 5.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.92K$ 5.92K $ 5.92K Circulation Supply 228.69M 228.69M 228.69M Total Supply 260,000,000.0 260,000,000.0 260,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Metamars is $ 5.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARS is 228.69M, with a total supply of 260000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.92K.