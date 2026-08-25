Metalos Price Today

The live Metalos (METALOS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current METALOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per METALOS.

Metalos currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,325, with a circulating supply of 1.00B METALOS. During the last 24 hours, METALOS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00565956, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, METALOS moved -0.05% in the last hour and +29.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Metalos (METALOS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.33K$ 23.33K $ 23.33K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.33K$ 23.33K $ 23.33K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Metalos is $ 23.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of METALOS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.33K.