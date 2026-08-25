Metafox Price Today

The live Metafox (FOX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FOX.

Metafox currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 37,032, with a circulating supply of 10.00B FOX. During the last 24 hours, FOX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FOX moved +0.20% in the last hour and +35.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Metafox (FOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.03K$ 37.03K $ 37.03K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.03K$ 37.03K $ 37.03K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Metafox is $ 37.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FOX is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.03K.