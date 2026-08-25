What is Metafluence about?

Metafluence is a groundbreaking social metaverse platform where influencers can establish virtual storefronts known as Metahuts within a dynamic Virtual City. This innovative platform allows influencers to create personalized Metahuts, host exclusive private events, and interact with their fans in an immersive and engaging format.

What makes Metafluence unique?

Metafluence provides a unique and vibrant environment and introduces novel revenue streams for influencers. The company introduces a revolutionary concept called 'Influence to Earn,' where influencers can leverage their social influence and transform it into tangible earnings within an immersive virtual world. By encouraging influencers to transform their social media followers into the Metafluence community, the platform enables them to earn and thrive in this exciting new digital landscape.

What can Metafluence be used for?

Metafluence provides transparent, data-driven, and performance-oriented solutions that enable brands to partner with influencers and expand their presence in the metaverse and web3.

Which blockchain network does Metafluence run on?

Metafluence operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of METO?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -0.01% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Metafluence belong to?

Metafluence falls under the Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse category. This classification helps investors compare METO with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Metafluence?

Its market capitalization is ₦112067341.02752678476000, placing the asset at rank #5720. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of METO is currently circulating?

There are 2553934426.2295084 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Metafluence today?

Over the past day, METO generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Metafluence fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.