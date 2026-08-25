What is the real-time price of MetaFighter today?

The live price of MetaFighter stands at ₦, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for MF?

MF has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is MetaFighter showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is MF currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests MF is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of MetaFighter?

With a market cap of ₦18448120.2291474994220000, MetaFighter is ranked #6969, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has MF seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does MetaFighter compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦90.63089870923500524000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence MF's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1230510684.65367 tokens), category performance within Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Gaming Governance Token,Gaming Utility Token,Action Games, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.