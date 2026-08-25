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The live Meta USD price today is 0.999227 USD.MUSD market cap is 153,702 USD. Track real-time MUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Meta USD price today is 0.999227 USD.MUSD market cap is 153,702 USD. Track real-time MUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Meta USD Price (MUSD)

Unlisted

1 MUSD to USD Live Price:

$0.998205
$0.998205$0.998205
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Meta USD (MUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:41:52 (UTC+8)

Meta USD Price Today

The live Meta USD (MUSD) price today is $ 0.999227, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999227 per MUSD.

Meta USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 153,702, with a circulating supply of 153.80K MUSD. During the last 24 hours, MUSD traded between $ 0.990866 (low) and $ 1.002 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.41, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MUSD moved -0.04% in the last hour and +0.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.44K.

Meta USD (MUSD) Market Information

$ 153.70K
$ 153.70K$ 153.70K

$ 3.44K
$ 3.44K$ 3.44K

$ 153.70K
$ 153.70K$ 153.70K

153.80K
153.80K 153.80K

153,797.695493466
153,797.695493466 153,797.695493466

The current Market Cap of Meta USD is $ 153.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.44K. The circulating supply of MUSD is 153.80K, with a total supply of 153797.695493466. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 153.70K.

Meta USD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.990866
$ 0.990866$ 0.990866
24H Low
$ 1.002
$ 1.002$ 1.002
24H High

$ 0.990866
$ 0.990866$ 0.990866

$ 1.002
$ 1.002$ 1.002

$ 1.41
$ 1.41$ 1.41

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.04%

+0.49%

+0.46%

+0.46%

Price Prediction for Meta USD

Meta USD (MUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Meta USD (MUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Meta USD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Meta USD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MUSD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Meta USD Price Prediction.

What is Meta USD (MUSD)

METASTABLE is a decentralized vault system deployed on the Sui network. The protocol enables users to deposit supported assets—bridged or native—and mint a stablecoin, mUSD, which is pegged to the US dollar. Users can utilize mUSD in AMMs, lending platforms, and other protocols while earning mPOINTS that may translate into future token rewards distributed via airdrops. Vaults also support lending out deposited assets for increased yield and capital efficiency.

Unlike a strict 1:1 minting model, METASTABLE relies on oracle-based exchange rates (e.g., Pyth price feeds) to determine the exchange rate between deposited assets and mUSD. With oracle feeds in place, the protocol can adapt to different price sources and handle a wide array of assets seamlessly. Using asset's exact on-chain exchange rate enables slippageless trades between assets supported by the vault, as opposed to slippage-prone, AMM counterparts.

Although METASTABLE currently focuses on USD-pegged stablecoins, its architecture has been designed modularly to allow extending the protocol with new meta coins. One could imagine a future where METASTABLE supports the creation of other meta coins, such as mBTC or mETH.

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About Meta USD

What is Meta USD about?

METASTABLE is a decentralized vault system deployed on the Sui network. The protocol enables users to deposit supported assets—bridged or native—and mint a stablecoin, mUSD, which is pegged to the US dollar. Users can utilize mUSD in AMMs, lending platforms, and other protocols while earning mPOINTS that may translate into future token rewards distributed via airdrops. Vaults also support lending out deposited assets for increased yield and capital efficiency.

What makes Meta USD unique?

Unlike a strict 1:1 minting model, METASTABLE relies on oracle-based exchange rates (e.g., Pyth price feeds) to determine the exchange rate between deposited assets and mUSD. With oracle feeds in place, the protocol can adapt to different price sources and handle a wide array of assets seamlessly. Using asset's exact on-chain exchange rate enables slippageless trades between assets supported by the vault, as opposed to slippage-prone, AMM counterparts.

What's next for Meta USD?

Although METASTABLE currently focuses on USD-pegged stablecoins, its architecture has been designed modularly to allow extending the protocol with new meta coins. One could imagine a future where METASTABLE supports the creation of other meta coins, such as mBTC or mETH.

What is Meta USD trading right now?

Current price: ₦1357.06233834134186356000, with a price movement of 0.48% over the last 24 hours.

Is MUSD attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Stablecoins,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),USD Stablecoin,Sui Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin peers.

How liquid is the Meta USD market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about MUSD?

With 153797.695493466 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Meta USD compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦1914.9381442467948000 and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Meta USD being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Meta USD's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Meta USD

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:41:52 (UTC+8)

Meta USD (MUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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