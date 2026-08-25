What is Meta USD about?

METASTABLE is a decentralized vault system deployed on the Sui network. The protocol enables users to deposit supported assets—bridged or native—and mint a stablecoin, mUSD, which is pegged to the US dollar. Users can utilize mUSD in AMMs, lending platforms, and other protocols while earning mPOINTS that may translate into future token rewards distributed via airdrops. Vaults also support lending out deposited assets for increased yield and capital efficiency.

What makes Meta USD unique?

Unlike a strict 1:1 minting model, METASTABLE relies on oracle-based exchange rates (e.g., Pyth price feeds) to determine the exchange rate between deposited assets and mUSD. With oracle feeds in place, the protocol can adapt to different price sources and handle a wide array of assets seamlessly. Using asset's exact on-chain exchange rate enables slippageless trades between assets supported by the vault, as opposed to slippage-prone, AMM counterparts.

What's next for Meta USD?

Although METASTABLE currently focuses on USD-pegged stablecoins, its architecture has been designed modularly to allow extending the protocol with new meta coins. One could imagine a future where METASTABLE supports the creation of other meta coins, such as mBTC or mETH.

What is Meta USD trading right now?

Current price: ₦1357.06233834134186356000, with a price movement of 0.48% over the last 24 hours.

Is MUSD attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Stablecoins,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),USD Stablecoin,Sui Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin peers.

How liquid is the Meta USD market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about MUSD?

With 153797.695493466 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Meta USD compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦1914.9381442467948000 and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Meta USD being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Meta USD's long-term viability.