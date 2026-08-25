Meta Monopoly Price (MONOPOLY)
The live Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY) price today is $ 0, with a 1.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MONOPOLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MONOPOLY.
Meta Monopoly currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,117.45, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MONOPOLY. During the last 24 hours, MONOPOLY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04662281, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, MONOPOLY moved -- in the last hour and +28.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Meta Monopoly is $ 13.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MONOPOLY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.12K.
--
+1.00%
+28.12%
+28.12%
In 2040, the price of Meta Monopoly could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Meta Monopoly is a meme inspired project with real utility and a strong user base.Featuring the MMNFT (Meta Monopoly NFT) and a PvP (player vs player) game studio that allows users to play against each other and win real crypto.With MMNFT every character gets transformed into an animated video and posted all over our social channels such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. The collection is exclusive and limited. Currently there is only 272 total supply. The originals were airdropped to the private presale buyers. Any future NFT will be airdropped as the smart contract is renounced and does not have a public mint function.Suite of PvP crypto games allows users connect their wallet, deposit crypto, and play each other in a fast paced, friendly style gameplay. Users will play with ETH on initial launch, then have the option to play with the $MONOPOLY token when live on market.Galaxy Run is our first game (launched on May 16, 2023) and as of writing this, there are currently 1,500+ users and over 200+ eth in transaction volume. We started to make mini animated meme-clips of each character and upload on the social media channels, starting with TikTok and Instagram, followed by now Twitter as well. The first few videos started going viral so we just kept doing it and it was a really funny cool thing and now this is what we do for every character, every week, on every social channel.We do believe that if a certain video gets more engagement - it raises the value of that specific MMNFT, and we never know which one it will be.
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What is Meta Monopoly about?
Meta Monopoly is a meme-inspired project that combines real utility with a strong user base. It features the MMNFT (Meta Monopoly NFT) and a PvP (player vs player) game studio where users can compete against each other to win real cryptocurrency. Each character in the MMNFT collection is transformed into an animated video and shared across social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. The collection is exclusive, with a limited supply of 272 NFTs, which were initially airdropped to private presale buyers. Future NFTs will also be airdropped as the smart contract has been renounced and does not have a public mint function.
What makes Meta Monopoly unique?
Meta Monopoly stands out with its unique blend of meme culture and functional utility. The project's animated meme-clips, which are created for each character and shared weekly across multiple social media platforms, have gone viral and contribute to the project's engaging community. Additionally, the suite of PvP crypto games allows users to connect their wallets, deposit cryptocurrency, and engage in fast-paced, friendly gameplay. Initially, users can play with ETH, with the option to use the $MONOPOLY token once it goes live on the market.
What's the history of Meta Monopoly?
Meta Monopoly began by creating mini animated meme-clips for each character, starting with TikTok and Instagram, and later expanding to Twitter. The first few videos went viral, encouraging the team to continue this approach. This unique strategy has become a core part of the project's identity, with new content added every week. The project's first game, Galaxy Run, was launched on May 16, 2023, and has since attracted over 1,500 users and processed over 200 ETH in transaction volume.
What's next for Meta Monopoly?
As Meta Monopoly continues to grow, the project plans to expand its suite of PvP crypto games and further develop the utility of the $MONOPOLY token. The team aims to build on the success of Galaxy Run, with more games and features in the pipeline. Additionally, the project will continue to focus on creating engaging content and growing its community through viral social media campaigns.
What can Meta Monopoly be used for?
Meta Monopoly offers a variety of use cases. Users can participate in PvP crypto games, connecting their wallets to deposit and play with ETH or the $MONOPOLY token. The MMNFT collection provides exclusive ownership of animated characters, with the potential for increased value based on social media engagement. The project also serves as a platform for community engagement and entertainment, with weekly animated content shared across multiple social media channels.
How much is Meta Monopoly worth right now?
Meta Monopoly is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 1.00% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is MONOPOLY going up or down today?
MONOPOLY has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem ecosystem.
How popular is Meta Monopoly today?
The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling MONOPOLY.
What makes Meta Monopoly different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, MONOPOLY offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much MONOPOLY exists in the market?
There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Meta Monopoly's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦63.3190051496247567868000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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