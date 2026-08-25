What is Meta Monopoly about?

Meta Monopoly is a meme-inspired project that combines real utility with a strong user base. It features the MMNFT (Meta Monopoly NFT) and a PvP (player vs player) game studio where users can compete against each other to win real cryptocurrency. Each character in the MMNFT collection is transformed into an animated video and shared across social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. The collection is exclusive, with a limited supply of 272 NFTs, which were initially airdropped to private presale buyers. Future NFTs will also be airdropped as the smart contract has been renounced and does not have a public mint function.

What makes Meta Monopoly unique?

Meta Monopoly stands out with its unique blend of meme culture and functional utility. The project's animated meme-clips, which are created for each character and shared weekly across multiple social media platforms, have gone viral and contribute to the project's engaging community. Additionally, the suite of PvP crypto games allows users to connect their wallets, deposit cryptocurrency, and engage in fast-paced, friendly gameplay. Initially, users can play with ETH, with the option to use the $MONOPOLY token once it goes live on the market.

What's the history of Meta Monopoly?

Meta Monopoly began by creating mini animated meme-clips for each character, starting with TikTok and Instagram, and later expanding to Twitter. The first few videos went viral, encouraging the team to continue this approach. This unique strategy has become a core part of the project's identity, with new content added every week. The project's first game, Galaxy Run, was launched on May 16, 2023, and has since attracted over 1,500 users and processed over 200 ETH in transaction volume.

What's next for Meta Monopoly?

As Meta Monopoly continues to grow, the project plans to expand its suite of PvP crypto games and further develop the utility of the $MONOPOLY token. The team aims to build on the success of Galaxy Run, with more games and features in the pipeline. Additionally, the project will continue to focus on creating engaging content and growing its community through viral social media campaigns.

What can Meta Monopoly be used for?

Meta Monopoly offers a variety of use cases. Users can participate in PvP crypto games, connecting their wallets to deposit and play with ETH or the $MONOPOLY token. The MMNFT collection provides exclusive ownership of animated characters, with the potential for increased value based on social media engagement. The project also serves as a platform for community engagement and entertainment, with weekly animated content shared across multiple social media channels.

How much is Meta Monopoly worth right now?

Meta Monopoly is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 1.00% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is MONOPOLY going up or down today?

MONOPOLY has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Meta Monopoly today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling MONOPOLY.

What makes Meta Monopoly different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, MONOPOLY offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much MONOPOLY exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Meta Monopoly's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦63.3190051496247567868000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.