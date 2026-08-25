META FINANCIAL AI Price Today

The live META FINANCIAL AI (MEFAI) price today is $ 0.00111326, with a 0.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current MEFAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00111326 per MEFAI.

META FINANCIAL AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 629,200, with a circulating supply of 564.25M MEFAI. During the last 24 hours, MEFAI traded between $ 0.00110474 (low) and $ 0.00114608 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02723048, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MEFAI moved -0.40% in the last hour and +9.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.60K.

META FINANCIAL AI (MEFAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 629.20K$ 629.20K $ 629.20K Volume (24H) $ 64.60K$ 64.60K $ 64.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 629.20K$ 629.20K $ 629.20K Circulation Supply 564.25M 564.25M 564.25M Total Supply 564,249,705.9927844 564,249,705.9927844 564,249,705.9927844

The current Market Cap of META FINANCIAL AI is $ 629.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.60K. The circulating supply of MEFAI is 564.25M, with a total supply of 564249705.9927844. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 629.20K.