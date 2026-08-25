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The live Meta BSC price today is 0 USD.META market cap is 90,961 USD. Track real-time META to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Meta BSC price today is 0 USD.META market cap is 90,961 USD. Track real-time META to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Meta BSC Logo

Meta BSC Price (META)

Unlisted

1 META to USD Live Price:

$0.000000090961
$0.000000090961$0.000000090961
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Meta BSC (META) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:41:12 (UTC+8)

Meta BSC Price Today

The live Meta BSC (META) price today is $ 0, with a 1.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current META to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per META.

Meta BSC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 90,961, with a circulating supply of 1.00T META. During the last 24 hours, META traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, META moved -- in the last hour and +15.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Meta BSC (META) Market Information

$ 90.96K
$ 90.96K$ 90.96K

--
----

$ 90.96K
$ 90.96K$ 90.96K

1.00T
1.00T 1.00T

1,000,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Meta BSC is $ 90.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of META is 1.00T, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 90.96K.

Meta BSC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+1.14%

+15.73%

+15.73%

Price Prediction for Meta BSC

Meta BSC (META) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of META in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Meta BSC (META) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Meta BSC could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Meta BSC will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for META price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Meta BSC Price Prediction.

What is Meta BSC (META)

META BSC is a meme & rewards token; aimed at positioning itself for a presence in the upcoming Metaverse as it continues to evolve toward mainstream adoption. META prides itself in being a truly 100% community owned project (with no formal dev or marketing wallets); instead focused on distributing high-yield BNB-pegged SHIBA INU rewards to all holders of the token; 2% per transaction funding the LP of the project; the rest (10% on buys, 15% on sells) going back to holders automatically.

Officially Certik audited and demonstrably secure, META aims to stand out against a vast array of short-lived, fly-by-night projects, and continues to harness its community effect to create an enjoyable platform and grass-roots, meme fueled crypto token.

The community has continued to innovate; first by launching their Official Dapp; enabling users to view and claim their pending SHIB rewards at their leisure, as well as upcoming games presently in development. META BSC is committed to iteratively releasing new and enjoyable features for its community members; with the broader vision of the development of a system that can integrate directly in to VR applications and the Metaverse.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Meta BSC (META) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain Ecosystem

About Meta BSC

What is Meta BSC about?

META BSC is a meme and rewards token aimed at establishing a presence in the evolving Metaverse, with a focus on community ownership and high-yield BNB-pegged SHIBA INU rewards for holders. The project has no formal dev or marketing wallets, instead distributing rewards through a 2% transaction fee for LP funding and 10% on buys and 15% on sells going back to holders.

What makes Meta BSC unique?

META is officially Certik audited and secure, standing out from short-lived projects by harnessing its community effect to create an enjoyable platform and meme-fueled crypto token.

What's the history of Meta BSC?

The community has innovated by launching their Official Dapp, enabling users to view and claim pending SHIB rewards, as well as developing upcoming games.

What's next for Meta BSC?

META BSC is committed to releasing new features for its community, with a broader vision of developing a system that integrates directly into VR applications and the Metaverse.

What is Meta BSC trading right now?

Current price: ₦, with a price movement of 1.14% over the last 24 hours.

Is META attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its BNB Chain Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Meta BSC market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about META?

With 1000000000000.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Meta BSC compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦ and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Meta BSC being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Meta BSC's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Meta BSC

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:41:12 (UTC+8)

Meta BSC (META) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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