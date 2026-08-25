Meta BSC Price (META)
The live Meta BSC (META) price today is $ 0, with a 1.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current META to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per META.
Meta BSC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 90,961, with a circulating supply of 1.00T META. During the last 24 hours, META traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, META moved -- in the last hour and +15.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Meta BSC is $ 90.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of META is 1.00T, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 90.96K.
--
+1.14%
+15.73%
+15.73%
In 2040, the price of Meta BSC could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
META BSC is a meme & rewards token; aimed at positioning itself for a presence in the upcoming Metaverse as it continues to evolve toward mainstream adoption. META prides itself in being a truly 100% community owned project (with no formal dev or marketing wallets); instead focused on distributing high-yield BNB-pegged SHIBA INU rewards to all holders of the token; 2% per transaction funding the LP of the project; the rest (10% on buys, 15% on sells) going back to holders automatically.
Officially Certik audited and demonstrably secure, META aims to stand out against a vast array of short-lived, fly-by-night projects, and continues to harness its community effect to create an enjoyable platform and grass-roots, meme fueled crypto token.
The community has continued to innovate; first by launching their Official Dapp; enabling users to view and claim their pending SHIB rewards at their leisure, as well as upcoming games presently in development. META BSC is committed to iteratively releasing new and enjoyable features for its community members; with the broader vision of the development of a system that can integrate directly in to VR applications and the Metaverse.
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What is Meta BSC about?
META BSC is a meme and rewards token aimed at establishing a presence in the evolving Metaverse, with a focus on community ownership and high-yield BNB-pegged SHIBA INU rewards for holders. The project has no formal dev or marketing wallets, instead distributing rewards through a 2% transaction fee for LP funding and 10% on buys and 15% on sells going back to holders.
What makes Meta BSC unique?
META is officially Certik audited and secure, standing out from short-lived projects by harnessing its community effect to create an enjoyable platform and meme-fueled crypto token.
What's the history of Meta BSC?
The community has innovated by launching their Official Dapp, enabling users to view and claim pending SHIB rewards, as well as developing upcoming games.
What's next for Meta BSC?
META BSC is committed to releasing new features for its community, with a broader vision of developing a system that integrates directly into VR applications and the Metaverse.
What is Meta BSC trading right now?
Current price: ₦, with a price movement of 1.14% over the last 24 hours.
Is META attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its BNB Chain Ecosystem peers.
How liquid is the Meta BSC market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about META?
With 1000000000000.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does Meta BSC compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of ₦ and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is Meta BSC being traded today?
It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Meta BSC's long-term viability.
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