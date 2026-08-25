Messiah Price Today

The live Messiah (MSIA) price today is $ 0.00173984, with a 1.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current MSIA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00173984 per MSIA.

Messiah currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,154, with a circulating supply of 17.33M MSIA. During the last 24 hours, MSIA traded between $ 0.00172596 (low) and $ 0.00177459 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.539528, while the all-time low was $ 0.00113986.

In short-term performance, MSIA moved -- in the last hour and +29.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 178.04.

Messiah (MSIA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.15K$ 30.15K $ 30.15K Volume (24H) $ 178.04$ 178.04 $ 178.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 173.98K$ 173.98K $ 173.98K Circulation Supply 17.33M 17.33M 17.33M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Messiah is $ 30.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 178.04. The circulating supply of MSIA is 17.33M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 173.98K.