Introduction to Merry Christmas Get ready for a Christmas that's out of this world, just like Elon Musk's SpaceX adventures, and a New Year that's as successful as Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Cheers in advance! Santa leading the way, backed by his entourage of “Santa’s helpers”, this token is here to reward those who embrace the rebellious holiday spirit.

What Makes Merry Christmas Unique This holiday season is all about SANTA. He’s here to bring some spice to your crypto portfolio, with a sack full of surprises that even the North Pole can’t handle! Instead of milk and cookies, he’s here for the memes, the mayhem, and the moon-bound gains.

What is the current price of Merry Christmas?

Merry Christmas is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 6.41% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Merry Christmas is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of MC today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦18264150.3560839030932000, placing the asset at rank #7852 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Merry Christmas's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with MC.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 960004975.779717 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Merry Christmas fall under?

Merry Christmas is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Christmas Themed classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact MC's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables MC to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.