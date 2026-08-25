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The live Merry Christmas price today is 0 USD.MC market cap is 13,448.19 USD. Track real-time MC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Merry Christmas price today is 0 USD.MC market cap is 13,448.19 USD. Track real-time MC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Merry Christmas Logo

Merry Christmas Price (MC)

Unlisted

1 MC to USD Live Price:

$0.00001404
$0.00001404$0.00001404
+7.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Merry Christmas (MC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:40:14 (UTC+8)

Merry Christmas Price Today

The live Merry Christmas (MC) price today is $ 0, with a 6.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current MC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MC.

Merry Christmas currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,448.19, with a circulating supply of 960.00M MC. During the last 24 hours, MC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MC moved -0.26% in the last hour and +16.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Merry Christmas (MC) Market Information

$ 13.45K
$ 13.45K$ 13.45K

--
----

$ 13.45K
$ 13.45K$ 13.45K

960.00M
960.00M 960.00M

960,004,975.779717
960,004,975.779717 960,004,975.779717

The current Market Cap of Merry Christmas is $ 13.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MC is 960.00M, with a total supply of 960004975.779717. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.45K.

Merry Christmas Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.26%

+6.42%

+16.68%

+16.68%

Price Prediction for Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas (MC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Merry Christmas (MC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Merry Christmas could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Merry Christmas will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Merry Christmas Price Prediction.

What is Merry Christmas (MC)

Get ready for a Christmas that's out of this world, just like Elonmusk's SpaceX adventures, and a New Year that's as successful as DonaldTrump's presidential campaign. Cheers in advance! Santa leading the way, backed by his entourage of “Santa’s helpers”, this token is here to reward those who embrace the rebellious holiday spirit.

This holiday season is all about SANTA. He’s here to bring some spice to your crypto portfolio, with a sack full of surprises that even the North Pole can’t handle! Instead of milk and cookies, he’s here for the memes, the mayhem, and the moon-bound gains.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Merry Christmas (MC) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Christmas ThemedMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Merry Christmas

Introduction to Merry Christmas Get ready for a Christmas that's out of this world, just like Elon Musk's SpaceX adventures, and a New Year that's as successful as Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Cheers in advance! Santa leading the way, backed by his entourage of “Santa’s helpers”, this token is here to reward those who embrace the rebellious holiday spirit.

What Makes Merry Christmas Unique This holiday season is all about SANTA. He’s here to bring some spice to your crypto portfolio, with a sack full of surprises that even the North Pole can’t handle! Instead of milk and cookies, he’s here for the memes, the mayhem, and the moon-bound gains.

What is the current price of Merry Christmas?

Merry Christmas is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 6.41% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Merry Christmas is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of MC today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦18264150.3560839030932000, placing the asset at rank #7852 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Merry Christmas's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with MC.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 960004975.779717 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Merry Christmas fall under?

Merry Christmas is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Christmas Themed classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact MC's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables MC to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Merry Christmas

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:40:14 (UTC+8)

Merry Christmas (MC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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