MerlinSwap Price Today

The live MerlinSwap (MP) price today is $ 0, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current MP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MP.

MerlinSwap currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 383,257, with a circulating supply of 3.15B MP. During the last 24 hours, MP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00965379, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MP moved +0.00% in the last hour and -0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.67K.

MerlinSwap (MP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 383.26K$ 383.26K $ 383.26K Volume (24H) $ 5.67K$ 5.67K $ 5.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.56M$ 2.56M $ 2.56M Circulation Supply 3.15B 3.15B 3.15B Total Supply 21,000,000,000.0 21,000,000,000.0 21,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MerlinSwap is $ 383.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.67K. The circulating supply of MP is 3.15B, with a total supply of 21000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.56M.