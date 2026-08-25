The Merit Circle DAO is an ever-evolving digital ecosystem built by a global community to ensure the future of gaming. With a strong foundation in the web3 space, we are committed to integrating the endless possibilities of blockchain technology with the latest in gaming to create the next generation of immersive gaming experiences. Activities by the Merit Circle DAO can be divided into four verticals, each with their own respective product. Collectively, they form an ecosystem that adds value to the DAO and, thereby, the $MC token. Merit Circle investments: Since its creation, the DAO has invested in countless projects across the web3 landscape and worked hard to create a resilient treasury that’s able to weather the shifting tides of the industry. In order to continue supporting the growth of the DAO, we are committed to optimally running the treasury to ensure we have the resources to support our growth. Merit Circle gaming: The Merit Circle DAO would not exist without the gaming industry. While we look towards expansion across our ecosystem, we will continue to scale-in games that are engaging and well-designed. Setting our sights on disrupting the dated practices set by the industry, we will be focusing on advancing our gaming infrastructure to ensure it is both entertaining and rewarding for gamers. Merit Circle studios: As an organization at the forefront of gaming, the Merit Circle DAO is determined to contribute to the industry on a much larger scale. Through our studios vertical, we can unleash our creativity and take a hands-on approach in building new games and incubating innovative projects. As the DAO has expanded, so too has our knowledge and experience of the industry, which we aim to leverage while growing this space. Sphere marketplace: The explosive growth of the NFT space in the web3 industry exposed some clear areas for improvement that prevent it from reaching a broader audience. With our vast amount of in-house knowledge and experience in gaming, we are committed to making our NFT marketplace Sphere the best fit for gamers. You may also be interested in the following articles:- How to apply for an Axie Scholarship Play to Earn: A study on scholarship viability 7 best crypto games to play in 2021

What is the current price of Merit Circle?

The live price of Merit Circle (MC) is ₦24.9066361825851413648000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Merit Circle positioned in the market?

Merit Circle currently sits at market rank #4453, supported by a market capitalization of ₦296285748.61622748480000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of MC?

The circulating supply of MC is 11906525.34137866 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Merit Circle?

During the last 24 hours, Merit Circle traded within a range of ₦24.7159979788206572612000 (24-hour low) and ₦25.0632129334008952460000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Merit Circle from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Merit Circle reached an all-time high of ₦15889.912260771276000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦15.2664980364070162716000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is MC trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Merit Circle?

The current price movement of -0.36% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Binance Launchpool,Metaverse,Play To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,DWF Labs Portfolio,Gaming Blockchains,DeFiance Capital Portfolio,YZi Labs (Prev. Binance Labs) Portfolio,Governance. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.