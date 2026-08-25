Mento South African Rand Price Today

The live Mento South African Rand (ZARM) price today is $ 0.061794, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZARM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.061794 per ZARM.

Mento South African Rand currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 50,324, with a circulating supply of 814.38K ZARM. During the last 24 hours, ZARM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.123526, while the all-time low was $ 0.02702969.

In short-term performance, ZARM moved -- in the last hour and +1.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.61.

Mento South African Rand (ZARM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 50.32K$ 50.32K $ 50.32K Volume (24H) $ 1.61$ 1.61 $ 1.61 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 50.32K$ 50.32K $ 50.32K Circulation Supply 814.38K 814.38K 814.38K Total Supply 814,379.4936947487 814,379.4936947487 814,379.4936947487

The current Market Cap of Mento South African Rand is $ 50.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.61. The circulating supply of ZARM is 814.38K, with a total supply of 814379.4936947487. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 50.32K.