Mento Japanese Yen Price Today

The live Mento Japanese Yen (JPYM) price today is $ 0.00625839, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current JPYM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00625839 per JPYM.

Mento Japanese Yen currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 73,375, with a circulating supply of 11.72M JPYM. During the last 24 hours, JPYM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00726235, while the all-time low was $ 0.00388634.

In short-term performance, JPYM moved -- in the last hour and +0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.04.

Mento Japanese Yen (JPYM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 73.38K$ 73.38K $ 73.38K Volume (24H) $ 2.04$ 2.04 $ 2.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 73.38K$ 73.38K $ 73.38K Circulation Supply 11.72M 11.72M 11.72M Total Supply 11,548,566.51276024 11,548,566.51276024 11,548,566.51276024

The current Market Cap of Mento Japanese Yen is $ 73.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.04. The circulating supply of JPYM is 11.72M, with a total supply of 11548566.51276024. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 73.38K.