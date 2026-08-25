Mendi Finance Price Today

The live Mendi Finance (MENDI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MENDI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MENDI.

Mendi Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,006.46, with a circulating supply of 55.37M MENDI. During the last 24 hours, MENDI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.703258, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MENDI moved -- in the last hour and -0.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.71.

Mendi Finance (MENDI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.01K$ 18.01K $ 18.01K Volume (24H) $ 17.71$ 17.71 $ 17.71 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.52K$ 32.52K $ 32.52K Circulation Supply 55.37M 55.37M 55.37M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mendi Finance is $ 18.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.71. The circulating supply of MENDI is 55.37M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.52K.