Memory Price Today

The live Memory (MEM) price today is $ 0.00114471, with a 0.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current MEM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00114471 per MEM.

Memory currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 86,043, with a circulating supply of 75.17M MEM. During the last 24 hours, MEM traded between $ 0.00110176 (low) and $ 0.00122102 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.120607, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MEM moved +0.79% in the last hour and +31.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.25.

Memory (MEM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 86.04K$ 86.04K $ 86.04K Volume (24H) $ 3.25$ 3.25 $ 3.25 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.14M$ 1.14M $ 1.14M Circulation Supply 75.17M 75.17M 75.17M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Memory is $ 86.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.25. The circulating supply of MEM is 75.17M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.14M.