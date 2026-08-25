About MemeDAO MemeDAO, found on memedao.vip, is a unique platform that merges the concept of a DAO with meme coin investing. Each member gets a say in deciding which meme coins the community should invest in through a voting process. After voting, the chosen meme coin is airdropped to all MemeDAO token holders. In the future, MemeDAO aims to enhance its DAO structure, further refine its rewards system, and grow its community. The MemeDAO token, at the heart of this ecosystem, grants voting rights and qualifies holders for airdrops, tying the community together. Adding to its unique structure, MemeDAO has a broad roadmap in place to further enhance its platform and utility token.

What is MemeDAO's current price?

MemeDAO trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of MEMD?

With a market cap of ₦56462154.89994060072000, MEMD is ranked #5834 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does MemeDAO generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of MEMD?

There are 420690000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

MemeDAO fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does MemeDAO compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence MEMD?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does MEMD behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.