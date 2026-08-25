About MemeCoinGirl MemeCoinGirl ($MIKO) is a meme coin project that aims to be fully decentralized. Created by an individual, not a foundation, all were added to the liquidity pool upon creation, and then burned, with ownership renounced. This ensures that the project operates in a truly decentralized manner, without any central authority or control. MemeCoinGirl's purpose is to foster a community-driven culture around meme coins, promoting a decentralized environment where all participants grow together. The total supply of $MIKO tokens is 100 billion, with no reserved tokens for foundations or team members, emphasizing a community-first approach.

What is the current live price of MemeCoinGirl?

MemeCoinGirl is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the MIKO market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is MemeCoinGirl's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #6760, supported by a market capitalization of ₦19918072.924484746480000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 100000000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence MemeCoinGirl's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.