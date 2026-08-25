What is Meme Games WTF about?

Meme Games $WTF is redefining Web3 by merging the explosive power of meme culture with the sustainability of a dynamic gaming platform. We rapidly turn trending memes into fun, addictive games within 24–48 hours, creating a viral ecosystem where users play, earn, and engage. With token rewards, NFTs, leaderboards, and community submissions, $WTF builds a bridge between crypto, culture, and interactive entertainment like never before.

What is the live price of Meme Games WTF?

Meme Games WTF is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 1.48% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is WTF today?

The price volatility of WTF within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Meme Games WTF?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has WTF generated?

In the last 24 hours, WTF accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦5.3637960665216338460000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Meme Games WTF?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does WTF compare to other Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, WTF shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.