Melega Price Today

The live Melega (MARCO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current MARCO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MARCO.

Melega currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 241,589, with a circulating supply of 723.12M MARCO. During the last 24 hours, MARCO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 92.13, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MARCO moved -0.40% in the last hour and +8.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 496.95.

Melega (MARCO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 241.59K$ 241.59K $ 241.59K Volume (24H) $ 496.95$ 496.95 $ 496.95 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 310.71K$ 310.71K $ 310.71K Circulation Supply 723.12M 723.12M 723.12M Total Supply 929,997,173.5193863 929,997,173.5193863 929,997,173.5193863

The current Market Cap of Melega is $ 241.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 496.95. The circulating supply of MARCO is 723.12M, with a total supply of 929997173.5193863. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 310.71K.