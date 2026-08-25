Medtronic xStock Price Today

The live Medtronic xStock (MDTX) price today is $ 92.72, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current MDTX to USD conversion rate is $ 92.72 per MDTX.

Medtronic xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 182,001, with a circulating supply of 1.96K MDTX. During the last 24 hours, MDTX traded between $ 92.69 (low) and $ 92.73 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,388.97, while the all-time low was $ 73.95.

In short-term performance, MDTX moved -- in the last hour and +4.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.62.

Medtronic xStock (MDTX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 182.00K$ 182.00K $ 182.00K Volume (24H) $ 9.62$ 9.62 $ 9.62 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 95.77M$ 95.77M $ 95.77M Circulation Supply 1.96K 1.96K 1.96K Total Supply 1,032,926.707528602 1,032,926.707528602 1,032,926.707528602

The current Market Cap of Medtronic xStock is $ 182.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.62. The circulating supply of MDTX is 1.96K, with a total supply of 1032926.707528602. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 95.77M.