What is My Crypto Heroes?

My Crypto Heroes (マイクリプトヒーローズ) is a blockchain and NFT game that is designed and made in Japan. Players will be able to collect heroes based on historical events in the form of NFT and batle with other players. It was released in 2018 and continues to be one of the most popular NFT game up until today alongside other games such as Axie Infinity and Decentraland.

What is MCH coin?

MCH coin is the governance token for the My Crypto Heroes game. 1 MCH coin equals 1 vote when participating in proposal votings. If you do not want to directly vote for a proposal, you may also delegate your vote to a someone else to vote on your behalf.

What is the current price of MCH Coin?

Trading at ₦15.2518847495757428588000, MCH Coin has shown a price movement of 0.46% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact MCHC's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 48967113.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of MCH Coin?

Its market capitalization is ₦746815011.35897764976000, ranking #3442 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

MCHC recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦15.1085631734322221104000 and ₦15.5503706398896155972000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does MCH Coin fit within the Entertainment,Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,RPG,Adventure Games,Oasys Ecosystem,MMO category?

As a Entertainment,Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,RPG,Adventure Games,Oasys Ecosystem,MMO token, MCHC competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.