Maya World Price (MAYA)
The live Maya World (MAYA) price today is $ 0, with a 6.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAYA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAYA.
Maya World currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 126,936, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MAYA. During the last 24 hours, MAYA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, MAYA moved -- in the last hour and +22.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 133.32.
The current Market Cap of Maya World is $ 126.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 133.32. The circulating supply of MAYA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 126.94K.
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+6.95%
+22.01%
+22.01%
In 2040, the price of Maya World could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Maya World is an autonomous content creation studio designed specifically for Web3 developers and blockchain projects. As the top media creation agent on Virtuals ACP, the project achieved 500 transactions in just 3 days, demonstrating strong market demand. Core Purpose: Maya World serves as a comprehensive solution that automates content creation for developers and Web3 users, allowing them to focus on product development while their marketing content is handled autonomously. The platform addresses the critical need for specialized content creation in the blockchain ecosystem. Key Features: The platform's AI agent Maya operates 24/7, processing Web3 data to identify pain points and create tailored content solutions. Users can generate original marketing materials, conduct smart research, and access content design services specifically crafted for blockchain projects. In Phase 2, the platform will introduce one-click NFT collection creation, enabling users to launch complete PFP/NFT collections from initial concepts. The AI intelligently designs attributes and traits, transforming ideas into market-ready digital collectibles. Token Utility: MAYA token holders gain access to the studio and dashboard, receiving daily Units for compute which can be used to generate various forms of media including branded photos, videos, and other content formats. Token holders also receive exclusive access to core analytics and research intelligence, providing key insights into Web3 and AI agent markets which helps them design their content in a better way.
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What is today's price of Maya World (MAYA)?
The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 6.94%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of MAYA are in circulation?
The circulating supply of MAYA is 1000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own Maya World?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of MAYA across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of Maya World today?
The market capitalization stands at ₦172393325.01993698208000, positioning Maya World at rank #5104 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is MAYA being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of Maya World?
The recent price movement of 6.94% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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