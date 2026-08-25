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The live Maya World price today is 0 USD.MAYA market cap is 126,936 USD. Track real-time MAYA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Maya World price today is 0 USD.MAYA market cap is 126,936 USD. Track real-time MAYA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Maya World Logo

Maya World Price (MAYA)

Unlisted

1 MAYA to USD Live Price:

$0.00012694
$0.00012694$0.00012694
+0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Maya World (MAYA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:30:05 (UTC+8)

Maya World Price Today

The live Maya World (MAYA) price today is $ 0, with a 6.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAYA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAYA.

Maya World currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 126,936, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MAYA. During the last 24 hours, MAYA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MAYA moved -- in the last hour and +22.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 133.32.

Maya World (MAYA) Market Information

$ 126.94K
$ 126.94K$ 126.94K

$ 133.32
$ 133.32$ 133.32

$ 126.94K
$ 126.94K$ 126.94K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Maya World is $ 126.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 133.32. The circulating supply of MAYA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 126.94K.

Maya World Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+6.95%

+22.01%

+22.01%

Price Prediction for Maya World

Maya World (MAYA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MAYA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Maya World (MAYA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Maya World could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Maya World will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MAYA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Maya World Price Prediction.

What is Maya World (MAYA)

Maya World is an autonomous content creation studio designed specifically for Web3 developers and blockchain projects. As the top media creation agent on Virtuals ACP, the project achieved 500 transactions in just 3 days, demonstrating strong market demand. Core Purpose: Maya World serves as a comprehensive solution that automates content creation for developers and Web3 users, allowing them to focus on product development while their marketing content is handled autonomously. The platform addresses the critical need for specialized content creation in the blockchain ecosystem. Key Features: The platform's AI agent Maya operates 24/7, processing Web3 data to identify pain points and create tailored content solutions. Users can generate original marketing materials, conduct smart research, and access content design services specifically crafted for blockchain projects. In Phase 2, the platform will introduce one-click NFT collection creation, enabling users to launch complete PFP/NFT collections from initial concepts. The AI intelligently designs attributes and traits, transforming ideas into market-ready digital collectibles. Token Utility: MAYA token holders gain access to the studio and dashboard, receiving daily Units for compute which can be used to generate various forms of media including branded photos, videos, and other content formats. Token holders also receive exclusive access to core analytics and research intelligence, providing key insights into Web3 and AI agent markets which helps them design their content in a better way.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Maya World (MAYA) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI AgentsArtificial Intelligence (AI)Base Ecosystem

About Maya World

What is today's price of Maya World (MAYA)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 6.94%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of MAYA are in circulation?

The circulating supply of MAYA is 1000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Maya World?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of MAYA across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Maya World today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦172393325.01993698208000, positioning Maya World at rank #5104 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is MAYA being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Maya World?

The recent price movement of 6.94% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Maya World

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:30:05 (UTC+8)

Maya World (MAYA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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