About Maya Maya brings holiday cheer to all, looking adorable in her Santa hat. Her cheerful spirit lights up every room, spreading warmth and joy to everyone she meets. With a big smile on her face and twinkling eyes, she’s the perfect embodiment of the holiday season. Her joy is contagious, reminding us all of the magic and happiness this time of year brings.

What is the current live price of Maya?

Maya is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 7.53% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the MAYA market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Maya's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7396, supported by a market capitalization of ₦27816853.24146301496000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 996280557.6879 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Maya's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.