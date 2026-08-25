maxxing Price Today

The live maxxing (MAXXING) price today is $ 0, with a 1.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAXXING to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAXXING.

maxxing currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 529,429, with a circulating supply of 999.60M MAXXING. During the last 24 hours, MAXXING traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00748838, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MAXXING moved -2.55% in the last hour and +22.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.81K.

maxxing (MAXXING) Market Information

Market Cap $ 529.43K$ 529.43K $ 529.43K Volume (24H) $ 62.81K$ 62.81K $ 62.81K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 529.43K$ 529.43K $ 529.43K Circulation Supply 999.60M 999.60M 999.60M Total Supply 999,600,232.137223 999,600,232.137223 999,600,232.137223

The current Market Cap of maxxing is $ 529.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.81K. The circulating supply of MAXXING is 999.60M, with a total supply of 999600232.137223. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 529.43K.