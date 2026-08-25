MAXX AI Price Today

The live MAXX AI (MXM) price today is $ 0, with a 7.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current MXM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MXM.

MAXX AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,048, with a circulating supply of 345.89M MXM. During the last 24 hours, MXM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.134883, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MXM moved -0.07% in the last hour and +37.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MAXX AI (MXM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.05K$ 34.05K $ 34.05K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 97.29K$ 97.29K $ 97.29K Circulation Supply 345.89M 345.89M 345.89M Total Supply 988,395,592.393823 988,395,592.393823 988,395,592.393823

The current Market Cap of MAXX AI is $ 34.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MXM is 345.89M, with a total supply of 988395592.393823. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 97.29K.