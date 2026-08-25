Maxi PayFi Strategy Token Price Today

The live Maxi PayFi Strategy Token (MPST) price today is $ 0.99901, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MPST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.99901 per MPST.

Maxi PayFi Strategy Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 585,366, with a circulating supply of 585.95K MPST. During the last 24 hours, MPST traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.049, while the all-time low was $ 0.975023.

In short-term performance, MPST moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.11.

Maxi PayFi Strategy Token (MPST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 585.37K$ 585.37K $ 585.37K Volume (24H) $ 1.11$ 1.11 $ 1.11 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 585.37K$ 585.37K $ 585.37K Circulation Supply 585.95K 585.95K 585.95K Total Supply 575,513.237981 575,513.237981 575,513.237981

The current Market Cap of Maxi PayFi Strategy Token is $ 585.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.11. The circulating supply of MPST is 585.95K, with a total supply of 575513.237981. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 585.37K.