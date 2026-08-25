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The live Maxi PayFi Strategy Token price today is 0.99901 USD.MPST market cap is 585,366 USD. Track real-time MPST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Maxi PayFi Strategy Token price today is 0.99901 USD.MPST market cap is 585,366 USD. Track real-time MPST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Maxi PayFi Strategy Token Logo

Maxi PayFi Strategy Token Price (MPST)

Unlisted

1 MPST to USD Live Price:

$0.99901
$0.99901$0.99901
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Maxi PayFi Strategy Token (MPST) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:29:25 (UTC+8)

Maxi PayFi Strategy Token Price Today

The live Maxi PayFi Strategy Token (MPST) price today is $ 0.99901, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MPST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.99901 per MPST.

Maxi PayFi Strategy Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 585,366, with a circulating supply of 585.95K MPST. During the last 24 hours, MPST traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.049, while the all-time low was $ 0.975023.

In short-term performance, MPST moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.11.

Maxi PayFi Strategy Token (MPST) Market Information

$ 585.37K
$ 585.37K$ 585.37K

$ 1.11
$ 1.11$ 1.11

$ 585.37K
$ 585.37K$ 585.37K

585.95K
585.95K 585.95K

575,513.237981
575,513.237981 575,513.237981

The current Market Cap of Maxi PayFi Strategy Token is $ 585.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.11. The circulating supply of MPST is 585.95K, with a total supply of 575513.237981. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 585.37K.

Maxi PayFi Strategy Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 1.049
$ 1.049$ 1.049

$ 0.975023
$ 0.975023$ 0.975023

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Maxi PayFi Strategy Token

Maxi PayFi Strategy Token (MPST) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MPST in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Maxi PayFi Strategy Token (MPST) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Maxi PayFi Strategy Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Maxi PayFi Strategy Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MPST price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Maxi PayFi Strategy Token Price Prediction.

What is Maxi PayFi Strategy Token (MPST)

Huma is the first PayFi network and a pioneer in the rapidly growing PayFi ecosystem. It enables global payment institutions to settle payments 24/7 using stablecoins and on-chain liquidity, bringing speed, transparency, and efficiency to traditionally slow financial infrastructure. Backed by strategic partners, including Solana, Circle, Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), Galaxy Digital, and others, Huma has processed over $3.8 billion in transaction volume and delivered double-digit real-world yield to its LPs.

The Huma Protocol is offered in two forms:

Huma (Permissionless) – Launched in April 2025, this version is open to all, allowing retail investors to participate in Huma pools and join the broader PayFi movement.

Huma Institutional – A permissioned service tailored for institutional investors, offering access to curated, receivables-backed credit opportunities within a regulated framework.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Maxi PayFi Strategy Token (MPST) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)LP TokensSolana Ecosystem

About Maxi PayFi Strategy Token

Introduction to Huma Huma is the first PayFi network and a pioneer in the rapidly growing PayFi ecosystem. It enables global payment institutions to settle payments 24/7 using stablecoins and on-chain liquidity, bringing speed, transparency, and efficiency to traditionally slow financial infrastructure. Backed by strategic partners, including Solana, Circle, Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), Galaxy Digital, and others, Huma has processed over $3.8 billion in transaction volume and delivered double-digit real-world yield to its LPs. Huma Protocol Offerings The Huma Protocol is offered in two forms: Huma (Permissionless) – Launched in April 2025, this version is open to all, allowing retail investors to participate in Huma pools and join the broader PayFi movement. Huma Institutional – A permissioned service tailored for institutional investors, offering access to curated, receivables-backed credit opportunities within a regulated framework.

What is the current price of Maxi PayFi Strategy Token?

Maxi PayFi Strategy Token is priced at ₦1356.7676280028301228000, shifting --% today.

How fast is the MPST community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Maxi PayFi Strategy Token's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),LP Tokens,Solana Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is MPST's trading volume today?

It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does MPST compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₦1424.65965483325372000 and ATL is ₦1324.19059164393092644000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 585946.566121 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Maxi PayFi Strategy Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:29:25 (UTC+8)

Maxi PayFi Strategy Token (MPST) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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