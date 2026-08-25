Max on ETH Price (MAXETH)
The live Max on ETH (MAXETH) price today is $ 0, with a 23.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAXETH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAXETH.
Max on ETH currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 352,140, with a circulating supply of 1.00T MAXETH. During the last 24 hours, MAXETH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, MAXETH moved +2.46% in the last hour and +88.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Max on ETH is $ 352.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAXETH is 1.00T, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 352.14K.
+2.46%
+23.48%
+88.31%
+88.31%
In 2040, the price of Max on ETH could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
This project is a tribute to Max from Because Bitcoin (his x.com handle is @maxbecausebtc). He has been a leader in the memecoin space who has helped educate thousands of cryptocurrency investors with integrity and honesty while helping to promote the boys club narrative surrounding the pepe memecoin. Members from his community have joined with our CTO team to rally around Max's mission and Max himself supports the project.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Max on ETH about?
This project is a tribute to Max from Because Bitcoin, a leader in the memecoin space known for his integrity and honesty in educating cryptocurrency investors. The project is supported by Max himself and members of his community, who have joined forces with the CTO team to advance his mission and promote the "boys club" narrative surrounding the Pepe memecoin.
What is the live trading price of Max on ETH today?
The current trading price of Max on ETH stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for MAXETH?
MAXETH recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Max on ETH?
In the last 24 hours, Max on ETH has seen a price movement of 23.47%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Max on ETH traded in today?
Within the past day, Max on ETH fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
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|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
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|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
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|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
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|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
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