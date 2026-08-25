MattleFun Price Today

The live MattleFun (MATTLE) price today is $ 0.00461394, with a 7.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current MATTLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00461394 per MATTLE.

MattleFun currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 204,643, with a circulating supply of 44.35M MATTLE. During the last 24 hours, MATTLE traded between $ 0.00429915 (low) and $ 0.00484003 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.100965, while the all-time low was $ 0.00407366.

In short-term performance, MATTLE moved -2.03% in the last hour and +9.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.02K.

MattleFun (MATTLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 204.64K$ 204.64K $ 204.64K Volume (24H) $ 2.02K$ 2.02K $ 2.02K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 204.64K$ 204.64K $ 204.64K Circulation Supply 44.35M 44.35M 44.35M Total Supply 44,353,317.143702 44,353,317.143702 44,353,317.143702

The current Market Cap of MattleFun is $ 204.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.02K. The circulating supply of MATTLE is 44.35M, with a total supply of 44353317.143702. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 204.64K.