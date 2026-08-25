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The live Matt Furie price today is 0 USD.MATT market cap is 93,280 USD. Track real-time MATT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Matt Furie price today is 0 USD.MATT market cap is 93,280 USD. Track real-time MATT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Matt Furie Logo

Matt Furie Price (MATT)

Unlisted

1 MATT to USD Live Price:

$0.000000221731
$0.000000221731$0.000000221731
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Matt Furie (MATT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:28:47 (UTC+8)

Matt Furie Price Today

The live Matt Furie (MATT) price today is $ 0, with a 8.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current MATT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MATT.

Matt Furie currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 93,280, with a circulating supply of 420.69B MATT. During the last 24 hours, MATT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MATT moved 0.00% in the last hour and +18.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Matt Furie (MATT) Market Information

$ 93.28K
$ 93.28K$ 93.28K

--
----

$ 93.28K
$ 93.28K$ 93.28K

420.69B
420.69B 420.69B

420,690,000,000.0
420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Matt Furie is $ 93.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MATT is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 93.28K.

Matt Furie Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

0.00%

+8.92%

+18.08%

+18.08%

Price Prediction for Matt Furie

Matt Furie (MATT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MATT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Matt Furie (MATT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Matt Furie could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Matt Furie will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MATT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Matt Furie Price Prediction.

What is Matt Furie (MATT)

$MATT is a unique digital token portrayed by his HEDZ artwork. It's created to honor the exceptional talent of Matt Furie, with unique contract 0x790814.

Matt Furie (born August 14, 1979) is the creator of the Boy's Club comic series, which includes many popular internet memes like Pepe, Brett, Andy, and Landwolf.

Matt Furie’s combination of artistic brilliance, cultural impact, resilience, and genuine approach to his work and fans makes him an extraordinary figure in the world of art and internet culture.

LP Burned + Contract renounced + Taxes 0/0

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Matt Furie (MATT) Resource

Official Website

About Matt Furie

What is today's price of Matt Furie (MATT)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 8.92%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of MATT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of MATT is 420690000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Matt Furie?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of MATT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Matt Furie today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦126684702.19527731840000, positioning Matt Furie at rank #5558 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is MATT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Matt Furie?

The recent price movement of 8.92% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Matt Furie

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:28:47 (UTC+8)

Matt Furie (MATT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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