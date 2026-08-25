Matt Furie Price Today

The live Matt Furie (MATT) price today is $ 0, with a 8.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current MATT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MATT.

Matt Furie currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 93,280, with a circulating supply of 420.69B MATT. During the last 24 hours, MATT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MATT moved 0.00% in the last hour and +18.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Matt Furie (MATT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 93.28K$ 93.28K $ 93.28K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 93.28K$ 93.28K $ 93.28K Circulation Supply 420.69B 420.69B 420.69B Total Supply 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Matt Furie is $ 93.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MATT is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 93.28K.