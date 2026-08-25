Matt Price Today

The live Matt (MATT) price today is $ 0, with a 10.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current MATT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MATT.

Matt currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,363.63, with a circulating supply of 6.82B MATT. During the last 24 hours, MATT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MATT moved +3.52% in the last hour and +9.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Matt (MATT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.36K$ 19.36K $ 19.36K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.36K$ 19.36K $ 19.36K Circulation Supply 6.82B 6.82B 6.82B Total Supply 6,824,059,254.00105 6,824,059,254.00105 6,824,059,254.00105

The current Market Cap of Matt is $ 19.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MATT is 6.82B, with a total supply of 6824059254.00105. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.36K.