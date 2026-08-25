What is MatrixETF about?

MatrixETF is the next generation of decentralized ETF platforms, designed to operate across multiple chains. Its goal is to establish a decentralized, automated, personalized, and diversified portfolio for users, helping them easily access long-term, stable, and efficient financial services.

What is the current price of MatrixETF?

MatrixETF (MDF) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -0.45% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does MatrixETF play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),ETF,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem sector, MDF often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is MDF being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, MDF recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of MatrixETF?

There are 41600000.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of MDF?

MatrixETF currently holds market rank #7897 with a market capitalization of ₦17649862.6454283940464000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has MatrixETF performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of -0.45% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does MatrixETF compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),ETF,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem segment, MDF demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.