Matrix Price Today

The live Matrix (MTX) price today is $ 28.8, with a 4.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current MTX to USD conversion rate is $ 28.8 per MTX.

Matrix currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 28,804,479, with a circulating supply of 1.00M MTX. During the last 24 hours, MTX traded between $ 27.29 (low) and $ 28.72 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.81, while the all-time low was $ 27.12.

In short-term performance, MTX moved +0.33% in the last hour and -- over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 43.74K.

Matrix (MTX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.80M$ 28.80M $ 28.80M Volume (24H) $ 43.74K$ 43.74K $ 43.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.80M$ 28.80M $ 28.80M Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Matrix is $ 28.80M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 43.74K. The circulating supply of MTX is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.80M.