What is Matrix Fire about?

Matrix Fire is the first mobile shooting game in the Metaverse and the inaugural game on the Matrix platform, a global Web3 entertainment platform that combines multi-episode games, NFT art, Esports, online literature, and community engagement.

What is the current market price of Matr1x Fire?

Matr1x Fire is valued at ₦, moving --% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does FIRE have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of FIRE. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Matr1x Fire on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of FIRE?

The circulating supply stands at 867731282.8092575, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Matr1x Fire?

Matr1x Fire generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does FIRE perform relative to Gaming (GameFi),Polygon Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio,OKX Ventures Portfolio competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Gaming (GameFi),Polygon Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio,OKX Ventures Portfolio segment, FIRE's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.