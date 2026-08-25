What is Matr1x about?

Matr1x is an innovative cultural and entertainment platform that combines gaming, AI, esports, and blockchain infrastructure. It aims to revolutionize the global gaming and digital content industry through the integration of blockchain and AI technology.

What makes Matr1x unique?

Matr1x stands out as a cutting-edge entertainment platform that integrates gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), and esports, all built upon a blockchain infrastructure. It offers a diverse range of top-notch Web3 games, esports products, infrastructure, tools, and more, dedicated to revolutionizing the global gaming and digital content industries.

What can Matr1x be used for?

Matr1x is designed to expedite the advent of the Web3 era by providing a platform for gaming, esports, and digital content powered by blockchain and AI technologies.

What is the real-time price of Matr1x today?

The live price of Matr1x stands at ₦, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for MAX?

MAX has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Matr1x showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is MAX currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests MAX is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Matr1x?

With a market cap of ₦16756034.7090776241672000, Matr1x is ranked #6730, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has MAX seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Matr1x compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦644.12000234098783728000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence MAX's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (172186664.0 tokens), category performance within Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Shooting Games,Gaming Platform,Action Games, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.