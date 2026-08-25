MATES Price (MATES)
The live MATES (MATES) price today is $ 0, with a 6.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current MATES to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MATES.
MATES currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 61,837, with a circulating supply of 5.64B MATES. During the last 24 hours, MATES traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01270764, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, MATES moved +0.34% in the last hour and +26.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of MATES is $ 61.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MATES is 5.64B, with a total supply of 19500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 213.97K.
+0.34%
+6.99%
+26.37%
+26.37%
In 2040, the price of MATES could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The ecosystem token of Moemate. $MATES is the key to unlock the world of intelligent and fun AI Agents.
Moemate is the ecosystem for building, incubating, hosting, operating and trading AI agents. More than 6m users have used our products, >30 mins average daily engagement time, and 500,000+ Agents already built by the community. These agents can be built by anyone. Moemate makes it easy yet customizable for anyone to build and host AI agents with on-chain and off-chain skills, and multi-agent simulations for different use cases, especially related to Crypto, Attention & Entertainment.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is MATES about?
The ecosystem token of Moemate, $MATES, is the key to unlocking the world of intelligent and fun AI Agents.
What can MATES be used for?
Anyone can build these agents, as Moemate provides an easy yet customizable platform for creating and hosting AI agents with on-chain and off-chain skills, as well as multi-agent simulations for various use cases, particularly those related to crypto, attention, and entertainment.
What makes MATES unique?
Moemate is an ecosystem for building, incubating, hosting, operating, and trading AI agents, with over 6 million users, an average daily engagement time of more than 30 minutes, and a community-built collection of over 500,000 agents.
How much is MATES worth right now?
MATES is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 6.98% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is MATES going up or down today?
MATES has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Entertainment,Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Agent Launchpad ecosystem.
How popular is MATES today?
The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling MATES.
What makes MATES different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Entertainment,Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Agent Launchpad category and built on the -- network, MATES offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much MATES exists in the market?
There are 5635436625.0851345 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is MATES's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦17.2584003967066237392000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
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