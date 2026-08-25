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The live MATES price today is 0 USD.MATES market cap is 61,837 USD. Track real-time MATES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live MATES price today is 0 USD.MATES market cap is 61,837 USD. Track real-time MATES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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MATES Price Info

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MATES Price (MATES)

Unlisted

1 MATES to USD Live Price:

$0.00001095
$0.00001095$0.00001095
+6.96%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MATES (MATES) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:27:50 (UTC+8)

MATES Price Today

The live MATES (MATES) price today is $ 0, with a 6.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current MATES to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MATES.

MATES currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 61,837, with a circulating supply of 5.64B MATES. During the last 24 hours, MATES traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01270764, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MATES moved +0.34% in the last hour and +26.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MATES (MATES) Market Information

$ 61.84K
$ 61.84K$ 61.84K

--
----

$ 213.97K
$ 213.97K$ 213.97K

5.64B
5.64B 5.64B

19,500,000,000.0
19,500,000,000.0 19,500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MATES is $ 61.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MATES is 5.64B, with a total supply of 19500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 213.97K.

MATES Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01270764
$ 0.01270764$ 0.01270764

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.34%

+6.99%

+26.37%

+26.37%

Price Prediction for MATES

MATES (MATES) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MATES in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MATES (MATES) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MATES could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MATES will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MATES price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MATES Price Prediction.

What is MATES (MATES)

The ecosystem token of Moemate. $MATES is the key to unlock the world of intelligent and fun AI Agents.

Moemate is the ecosystem for building, incubating, hosting, operating and trading AI agents. More than 6m users have used our products, >30 mins average daily engagement time, and 500,000+ Agents already built by the community. These agents can be built by anyone. Moemate makes it easy yet customizable for anyone to build and host AI agents with on-chain and off-chain skills, and multi-agent simulations for different use cases, especially related to Crypto, Attention & Entertainment.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About MATES

What is MATES about?

The ecosystem token of Moemate, $MATES, is the key to unlocking the world of intelligent and fun AI Agents.

What can MATES be used for?

Anyone can build these agents, as Moemate provides an easy yet customizable platform for creating and hosting AI agents with on-chain and off-chain skills, as well as multi-agent simulations for various use cases, particularly those related to crypto, attention, and entertainment.

What makes MATES unique?

Moemate is an ecosystem for building, incubating, hosting, operating, and trading AI agents, with over 6 million users, an average daily engagement time of more than 30 minutes, and a community-built collection of over 500,000 agents.

How much is MATES worth right now?

MATES is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 6.98% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is MATES going up or down today?

MATES has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Entertainment,Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Agent Launchpad ecosystem.

How popular is MATES today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling MATES.

What makes MATES different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Entertainment,Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Agent Launchpad category and built on the -- network, MATES offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much MATES exists in the market?

There are 5635436625.0851345 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is MATES's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦17.2584003967066237392000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MATES

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:27:50 (UTC+8)

MATES (MATES) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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