What is MATES about?

The ecosystem token of Moemate, $MATES, is the key to unlocking the world of intelligent and fun AI Agents.

What can MATES be used for?

Anyone can build these agents, as Moemate provides an easy yet customizable platform for creating and hosting AI agents with on-chain and off-chain skills, as well as multi-agent simulations for various use cases, particularly those related to crypto, attention, and entertainment.

What makes MATES unique?

Moemate is an ecosystem for building, incubating, hosting, operating, and trading AI agents, with over 6 million users, an average daily engagement time of more than 30 minutes, and a community-built collection of over 500,000 agents.

How much is MATES worth right now?

MATES is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 6.98% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is MATES going up or down today?

MATES has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Entertainment,Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Agent Launchpad ecosystem.

How popular is MATES today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling MATES.

What makes MATES different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Entertainment,Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Agent Launchpad category and built on the -- network, MATES offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much MATES exists in the market?

There are 5635436625.0851345 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is MATES's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦17.2584003967066237392000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.