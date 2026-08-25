What is Materium about?

Materium is a concentrated magic found in the world of Mirandus. It allows players to channel its power to cast spells, craft extraordinary items, and even resurrect fallen heroes.

What makes Materium unique?

Materium is a rare and potent arcane substance that serves as a key resource for players, enabling them to perform exceptional feats such as spellcasting, crafting, and reviving deceased characters.

What's the history of Materium?

Materium is an integral part of the Mirandus realm, where it has been a driving force for players to explore, conquer, and create within the game's vast and unforgiving world.

What's next for Materium?

As players continue to explore and utilize Materium, its role in shaping the world of Mirandus will evolve, offering new possibilities for magic, crafting, and heroics.

What can Materium be used for?

Materium can be used to cast spells, craft unique and powerful items, and resurrect slain heroes, making it an essential resource for achieving extraordinary accomplishments in Mirandus.

What is the live price of Materium?

Materium is trading at ₦1.4342615077976684996000, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is MTRM today?

The price volatility of MTRM within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Materium?

The token fluctuated between ₦0E-15 (low) and ₦0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has MTRM generated?

In the last 24 hours, MTRM accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦1383.91629006204532000, and the all-time low is ₦1.43416643994653568000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Materium?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does MTRM compare to other Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,RPG,Action Games tokens?

Within the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,RPG,Action Games category, MTRM shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.