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The live Materium price today is 0.00105607 USD.MTRM market cap is 19,980.71 USD. Track real-time MTRM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Materium price today is 0.00105607 USD.MTRM market cap is 19,980.71 USD. Track real-time MTRM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Materium Price (MTRM)

Unlisted

1 MTRM to USD Live Price:

$0.00105607
$0.00105607$0.00105607
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Materium (MTRM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:27:40 (UTC+8)

Materium Price Today

The live Materium (MTRM) price today is $ 0.00105607, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MTRM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00105607 per MTRM.

Materium currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,980.71, with a circulating supply of 18.92M MTRM. During the last 24 hours, MTRM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.019, while the all-time low was $ 0.001056.

In short-term performance, MTRM moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.87.

Materium (MTRM) Market Information

$ 19.98K
$ 19.98K$ 19.98K

$ 11.87
$ 11.87$ 11.87

$ 19.98K
$ 19.98K$ 19.98K

18.92M
18.92M 18.92M

18,919,844.0
18,919,844.0 18,919,844.0

The current Market Cap of Materium is $ 19.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.87. The circulating supply of MTRM is 18.92M, with a total supply of 18919844.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.98K.

Materium Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 1.019
$ 1.019$ 1.019

$ 0.001056
$ 0.001056$ 0.001056

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Materium

Materium (MTRM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MTRM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Materium (MTRM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Materium could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Materium will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MTRM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Materium Price Prediction.

What is Materium (MTRM)

In Mirandus, players have absolute freedom of choice - there are no maps, no quest givers. Players can set out into the wilderness alone to try their fortunes against the monsters of the deep woods and dungeons, join with one of the monarchs to serve as a knight in their court, or set up shop in one of the five great citadels of the realm. Players take on the role of avatars in the world, and if desired, can purchase an exemplar avatar with powers and abilities beyond those of others in Mirandus.

Player ownership of in-game assets is a central mechanic, with players being able to hold land deeds which allow them to claim parts of the wilderness and set up holdfasts ranging from small farms to massive cities. The risks of exploring Mirandus are great – but so are the rewards, for Mirandus is rich in the arcane substance Materium, a concentrated magic that allows players to channel its power to cast spells, craft the impossible, and even raise a slain hero from the dead.

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Materium (MTRM) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Action GamesEthereum EcosystemGaming (GameFi)

About Materium

What is Materium about?

Materium is a concentrated magic found in the world of Mirandus. It allows players to channel its power to cast spells, craft extraordinary items, and even resurrect fallen heroes.

What makes Materium unique?

Materium is a rare and potent arcane substance that serves as a key resource for players, enabling them to perform exceptional feats such as spellcasting, crafting, and reviving deceased characters.

What's the history of Materium?

Materium is an integral part of the Mirandus realm, where it has been a driving force for players to explore, conquer, and create within the game's vast and unforgiving world.

What's next for Materium?

As players continue to explore and utilize Materium, its role in shaping the world of Mirandus will evolve, offering new possibilities for magic, crafting, and heroics.

What can Materium be used for?

Materium can be used to cast spells, craft unique and powerful items, and resurrect slain heroes, making it an essential resource for achieving extraordinary accomplishments in Mirandus.

What is the live price of Materium?

Materium is trading at ₦1.4342615077976684996000, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is MTRM today?

The price volatility of MTRM within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Materium?

The token fluctuated between ₦0E-15 (low) and ₦0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has MTRM generated?

In the last 24 hours, MTRM accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦1383.91629006204532000, and the all-time low is ₦1.43416643994653568000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Materium?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does MTRM compare to other Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,RPG,Action Games tokens?

Within the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,RPG,Action Games category, MTRM shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Materium

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:27:40 (UTC+8)

Materium (MTRM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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