MASQ Price Today

The live MASQ (MASQ) price today is $ 0.01069693, with a 11.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current MASQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01069693 per MASQ.

MASQ currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 367,748, with a circulating supply of 34.38M MASQ. During the last 24 hours, MASQ traded between $ 0.00950162 (low) and $ 0.01081574 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.736361, while the all-time low was $ 0.00640321.

In short-term performance, MASQ moved +0.07% in the last hour and +12.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 351.20.

MASQ (MASQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 367.75K$ 367.75K $ 367.75K Volume (24H) $ 351.20$ 351.20 $ 351.20 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 401.13K$ 401.13K $ 401.13K Circulation Supply 34.38M 34.38M 34.38M Total Supply 37,500,000.0 37,500,000.0 37,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of MASQ is $ 367.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 351.20. The circulating supply of MASQ is 34.38M, with a total supply of 37500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 401.13K.