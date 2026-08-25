MaryJaneCoin Price Today

The live MaryJaneCoin (MARYJ) price today is $ 0, with a 7.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current MARYJ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MARYJ.

MaryJaneCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 92,529, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M MARYJ. During the last 24 hours, MARYJ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MARYJ moved -- in the last hour and +16.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MaryJaneCoin (MARYJ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 92.53K$ 92.53K $ 92.53K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 92.53K$ 92.53K $ 92.53K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,515.609124 999,999,515.609124 999,999,515.609124

The current Market Cap of MaryJaneCoin is $ 92.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARYJ is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999515.609124. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.53K.