Marvin The Robot Price Today

The live Marvin The Robot (MARVIN) price today is $ 0.00279816, with a 0.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current MARVIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00279816 per MARVIN.

Marvin The Robot currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,238, with a circulating supply of 7.95M MARVIN. During the last 24 hours, MARVIN traded between $ 0.00276473 (low) and $ 0.00284568 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00637845, while the all-time low was $ 0.00165212.

In short-term performance, MARVIN moved +0.20% in the last hour and +30.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.59.

Marvin The Robot (MARVIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.24K$ 22.24K $ 22.24K Volume (24H) $ 55.59$ 55.59 $ 55.59 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.51K$ 26.51K $ 26.51K Circulation Supply 7.95M 7.95M 7.95M Total Supply 9,472,220.0 9,472,220.0 9,472,220.0

The current Market Cap of Marvin The Robot is $ 22.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.59. The circulating supply of MARVIN is 7.95M, with a total supply of 9472220.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.51K.