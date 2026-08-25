Marvin Inu Price (MARVIN)
The live Marvin Inu (MARVIN) price today is $ 0, with a 1.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current MARVIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MARVIN.
Marvin Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 105,571, with a circulating supply of 420.69B MARVIN. During the last 24 hours, MARVIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, MARVIN moved -1.50% in the last hour and +2.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Marvin Inu is $ 105.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARVIN is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 105.57K.
-1.50%
-1.16%
+2.66%
+2.66%
In 2040, the price of Marvin Inu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Fluffy Fun with MarVin
MarVin brings a playful twist to the crypto world with his adorable, fluffy charm, making your investment journey delightful.
Innovative Investment
MarVin brings a playful twist to the crypto world with his adorable, fluffy charm, making your investment journey delightful.
Big Growth Potential
MarVin brings a playful twist to the crypto world with his adorable, fluffy charm, making your investment journey delightful.
Dynamic Mechanism
MarVin brings a playful twist to the crypto world with his adorable, fluffy charm, making your investment journey delightful.
Global Community
MarVin brings a playful twist to the crypto world with his adorable, fluffy charm, making your investment journey delightful.
Exciting Events
MarVin brings a playful twist to the crypto world with his adorable, fluffy charm, making your investment journey delightful.
Elon's Favorite Pup
MarVin brings a playful twist to the crypto world with his adorable, fluffy charm, making your investment journey delightful.
Stray Dog Rescue Fund
MarVin brings a playful twist to the crypto world with his adorable, fluffy charm, making your investment journey delightful.
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What is the current trading price of Marvin Inu?
Marvin Inu (MARVIN) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of -1.16% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.
What factors are influencing Marvin Inu's price movement today?
The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed,Elon Musk-Inspired sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.
How strong is the trading interest in MARVIN?
Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.
What is Marvin Inu's position in the global crypto market?
It currently holds market rank #5404 with a market capitalization of ₦143377258.74204139988000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.
What does the circulating supply tell us about MARVIN?
With 420690000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.
How does today's price compare to Marvin Inu's recent performance?
The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.
How does Marvin Inu stack up against similar assets?
Against other Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed,Elon Musk-Inspired tokens, MARVIN continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.
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