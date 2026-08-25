What is Marv about?

Marv is an anthropomorphic frog striving to become the ideal digital frog. As a variation of Pepe the Frog, Marv stands out with his unique personality and origin. Slightly shy yet fond of dressing up in various outfits, Marv was born on the Finnish board Ylilauta.

What makes Marv unique?

MARV appeals to the cryptocurrency community with its no-tax policy and transparent acknowledgment of its lack of utility, maintaining the essence of a pure and simple memecoin.

Which blockchain network does Marv run on?

Marv operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of MARV?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -1.04% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Marv belong to?

Marv falls under the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Frog-Themed category. This classification helps investors compare MARV with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Marv?

Its market capitalization is ₦86513102.64302487628000, placing the asset at rank #6024. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of MARV is currently circulating?

There are 420690000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Marv today?

Over the past day, MARV generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Marv fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.