Marutaro Price Today

The live Marutaro (MARU) price today is $ 0, with a 1.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current MARU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MARU.

Marutaro currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 36,348, with a circulating supply of 420.69M MARU. During the last 24 hours, MARU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00334656, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MARU moved +0.07% in the last hour and +27.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Marutaro (MARU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 36.35K$ 36.35K $ 36.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.35K$ 36.35K $ 36.35K Circulation Supply 420.69M 420.69M 420.69M Total Supply 420,690,000.0 420,690,000.0 420,690,000.0

The current Market Cap of Marutaro is $ 36.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARU is 420.69M, with a total supply of 420690000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.35K.