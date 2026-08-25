Maru Dog Price Today

The live Maru Dog (MARU) price today is $ 0, with a 6.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current MARU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MARU.

Maru Dog currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 49,981, with a circulating supply of 77.78B MARU. During the last 24 hours, MARU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MARU moved +0.90% in the last hour and +33.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Maru Dog (MARU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.98K$ 49.98K $ 49.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.98K$ 49.98K $ 49.98K Circulation Supply 77.78B 77.78B 77.78B Total Supply 77,777,777,776.0 77,777,777,776.0 77,777,777,776.0

The current Market Cap of Maru Dog is $ 49.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARU is 77.78B, with a total supply of 77777777776.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.98K.