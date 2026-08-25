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The live Maru Dog price today is 0 USD.MARU market cap is 49,981 USD. Track real-time MARU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Maru Dog price today is 0 USD.MARU market cap is 49,981 USD. Track real-time MARU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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MARU Price Info

What is MARU

MARU Official Website

MARU Tokenomics

MARU Price Forecast

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Maru Dog Logo

Maru Dog Price (MARU)

Unlisted

1 MARU to USD Live Price:

$0.000000642028
$0.000000642028$0.000000642028
+6.36%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Maru Dog (MARU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:25:54 (UTC+8)

Maru Dog Price Today

The live Maru Dog (MARU) price today is $ 0, with a 6.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current MARU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MARU.

Maru Dog currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 49,981, with a circulating supply of 77.78B MARU. During the last 24 hours, MARU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MARU moved +0.90% in the last hour and +33.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Maru Dog (MARU) Market Information

$ 49.98K
$ 49.98K$ 49.98K

--
----

$ 49.98K
$ 49.98K$ 49.98K

77.78B
77.78B 77.78B

77,777,777,776.0
77,777,777,776.0 77,777,777,776.0

The current Market Cap of Maru Dog is $ 49.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARU is 77.78B, with a total supply of 77777777776.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.98K.

Maru Dog Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.90%

+6.37%

+33.71%

+33.71%

Price Prediction for Maru Dog

Maru Dog (MARU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MARU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Maru Dog (MARU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Maru Dog could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Maru Dog will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MARU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Maru Dog Price Prediction.

What is Maru Dog (MARU)

🌸 $MARU - The happiest Shiba Inu in the world #SOL 🌸

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Maru Dog (MARU) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeSolana Ecosystem

About Maru Dog

What is the current market price of Maru Dog?

Maru Dog is valued at ₦, moving 6.37% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does MARU have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of MARU. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Maru Dog on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of MARU?

The circulating supply stands at 77777777776.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Maru Dog?

Maru Dog generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does MARU perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Meme competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme segment, MARU's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Maru Dog

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:25:54 (UTC+8)

Maru Dog (MARU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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