Markhor The Goat Price Today

The live Markhor The Goat (MARKHOR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current MARKHOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MARKHOR.

Markhor The Goat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 55,321, with a circulating supply of 100.00T MARKHOR. During the last 24 hours, MARKHOR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MARKHOR moved -0.33% in the last hour and +16.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Markhor The Goat (MARKHOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 55.32K$ 55.32K $ 55.32K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 55.32K$ 55.32K $ 55.32K Circulation Supply 100.00T 100.00T 100.00T Total Supply 100,000,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Markhor The Goat is $ 55.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARKHOR is 100.00T, with a total supply of 100000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.32K.