MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index Price (MVTT10F)
The live MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F) price today is $ 0.03548948, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current MVTT10F to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03548948 per MVTT10F.
MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 53,942, with a circulating supply of 1.52M MVTT10F. During the last 24 hours, MVTT10F traded between $ 0.03442894 (low) and $ 0.03752744 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.054454, while the all-time low was $ 0.02410372.
In short-term performance, MVTT10F moved 0.00% in the last hour and +25.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 334.90.
The current Market Cap of MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index is $ 53.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 334.90. The circulating supply of MVTT10F is 1.52M, with a total supply of 1519942.774103896. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 53.94K.
0.00%
-0.84%
+25.06%
+25.06%
In 2040, the price of MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The MarketVector™ Token Terminal Fundamental Index DTF tracks the MarketVector™ Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F), designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid digital assets that meet the fundamental criteria of daily average fees and daily average users. The fundamental data is provided by Token Terminal. The index is weighted based on fundamental factors.
Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. MVTT10F is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.
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What is MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index about?
The MarketVector™ Token Terminal Fundamental Index DTF tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid digital assets that meet specific fundamental criteria, including daily average fees and daily average users. The fundamental data is provided by Token Terminal, and the index is weighted based on these fundamental factors.
What makes MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index unique?
It is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), supporting two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs. Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are on-chain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token.
What can MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index be used for?
It can be used to track the performance of digital assets that meet fundamental criteria such as daily average fees and daily average users, offering a bundled portfolio of assets through its DTF structure.
What is MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index's current price?
MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index trades at ₦48.1986943060168362544000, reflecting a price movement of -0.84% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of MVTT10F?
With a market cap of ₦73259286.08295078376000, MVTT10F is ranked #6209 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of MVTT10F?
There are 1519942.774103896 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index fluctuated between ₦46.7583620368682577032000 and ₦50.9664725616545652832000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦73.95463950837940712000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence MVTT10F?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Index,Base Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does MVTT10F behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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