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The live MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index price today is 0.03548948 USD.MVTT10F market cap is 53,942 USD. Track real-time MVTT10F to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index price today is 0.03548948 USD.MVTT10F market cap is 53,942 USD. Track real-time MVTT10F to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index Logo

MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index Price (MVTT10F)

Unlisted

1 MVTT10F to USD Live Price:

$0.03548948
$0.03548948$0.03548948
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:24:38 (UTC+8)

MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index Price Today

The live MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F) price today is $ 0.03548948, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current MVTT10F to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03548948 per MVTT10F.

MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 53,942, with a circulating supply of 1.52M MVTT10F. During the last 24 hours, MVTT10F traded between $ 0.03442894 (low) and $ 0.03752744 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.054454, while the all-time low was $ 0.02410372.

In short-term performance, MVTT10F moved 0.00% in the last hour and +25.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 334.90.

MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F) Market Information

$ 53.94K
$ 53.94K$ 53.94K

$ 334.90
$ 334.90$ 334.90

$ 53.94K
$ 53.94K$ 53.94K

1.52M
1.52M 1.52M

1,519,942.774103896
1,519,942.774103896 1,519,942.774103896

The current Market Cap of MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index is $ 53.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 334.90. The circulating supply of MVTT10F is 1.52M, with a total supply of 1519942.774103896. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 53.94K.

MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03442894
$ 0.03442894$ 0.03442894
24H Low
$ 0.03752744
$ 0.03752744$ 0.03752744
24H High

$ 0.03442894
$ 0.03442894$ 0.03442894

$ 0.03752744
$ 0.03752744$ 0.03752744

$ 0.054454
$ 0.054454$ 0.054454

$ 0.02410372
$ 0.02410372$ 0.02410372

0.00%

-0.84%

+25.06%

+25.06%

Price Prediction for MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index

MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MVTT10F in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MVTT10F price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index Price Prediction.

What is MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F)

The MarketVector™ Token Terminal Fundamental Index DTF tracks the MarketVector™ Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F), designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid digital assets that meet the fundamental criteria of daily average fees and daily average users. The fundamental data is provided by Token Terminal. The index is weighted based on fundamental factors.

Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. MVTT10F is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base Ecosystem

About MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index

What is MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index about?

The MarketVector™ Token Terminal Fundamental Index DTF tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid digital assets that meet specific fundamental criteria, including daily average fees and daily average users. The fundamental data is provided by Token Terminal, and the index is weighted based on these fundamental factors.

What makes MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index unique?

It is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), supporting two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs. Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are on-chain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token.

What can MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index be used for?

It can be used to track the performance of digital assets that meet fundamental criteria such as daily average fees and daily average users, offering a bundled portfolio of assets through its DTF structure.

What is MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index's current price?

MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index trades at ₦48.1986943060168362544000, reflecting a price movement of -0.84% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of MVTT10F?

With a market cap of ₦73259286.08295078376000, MVTT10F is ranked #6209 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of MVTT10F?

There are 1519942.774103896 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index fluctuated between ₦46.7583620368682577032000 and ₦50.9664725616545652832000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦73.95463950837940712000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence MVTT10F?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Index,Base Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does MVTT10F behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:24:38 (UTC+8)

MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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