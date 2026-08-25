What is MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index about?

The MarketVector™ Token Terminal Fundamental Index DTF tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid digital assets that meet specific fundamental criteria, including daily average fees and daily average users. The fundamental data is provided by Token Terminal, and the index is weighted based on these fundamental factors.

What makes MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index unique?

It is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), supporting two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs. Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are on-chain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token.

What can MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index be used for?

It can be used to track the performance of digital assets that meet fundamental criteria such as daily average fees and daily average users, offering a bundled portfolio of assets through its DTF structure.

What is MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index's current price?

MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index trades at ₦48.1986943060168362544000, reflecting a price movement of -0.84% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of MVTT10F?

With a market cap of ₦73259286.08295078376000, MVTT10F is ranked #6209 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of MVTT10F?

There are 1519942.774103896 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index fluctuated between ₦46.7583620368682577032000 and ₦50.9664725616545652832000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦73.95463950837940712000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence MVTT10F?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Index,Base Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does MVTT10F behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.