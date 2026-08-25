What is Market Making Pro about?

Market Making Pro is an agency that provides market making and liquidity services to exchanges and projects.

What makes Market Making Pro unique?

Market Making Pro is building a cross-chain multi-farming ecosystem, setting it apart from others in the industry.

What can Market Making Pro be used for?

The MMPRO Token plays a crucial role in the ecosystem, serving as a key component of the cross-chain multi-farming ecosystem.

What is the current price of Market Making Pro?

The live price of Market Making Pro (MMPRO) is ₦1.6666616604526412132000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Market Making Pro positioned in the market?

Market Making Pro currently sits at market rank #5197, supported by a market capitalization of ₦166860376.08400688136000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of MMPRO?

The circulating supply of MMPRO is 99997407.72259435 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Market Making Pro?

During the last 24 hours, Market Making Pro traded within a range of ₦1.6521706037156814256000 (24-hour low) and ₦1.680527985596442472000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Market Making Pro from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Market Making Pro reached an all-time high of ₦1119.35875770531685656000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is MMPRO trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Market Making Pro?

The current price movement of -0.69% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Launchpad. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.