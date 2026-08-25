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The live Market Dominance price today is 0.00245454 USD.MD market cap is 1,346,219 USD. Track real-time MD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Market Dominance price today is 0.00245454 USD.MD market cap is 1,346,219 USD. Track real-time MD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Market Dominance Price (MD)

Unlisted

1 MD to USD Live Price:

$0.00244915
$0.00244915$0.00244915
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Market Dominance (MD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:24:18 (UTC+8)

Market Dominance Price Today

The live Market Dominance (MD) price today is $ 0.00245454, with a 3.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current MD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00245454 per MD.

Market Dominance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,346,219, with a circulating supply of 548.46M MD. During the last 24 hours, MD traded between $ 0.00237954 (low) and $ 0.00258947 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01319383, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MD moved -2.12% in the last hour and +153.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.88K.

Market Dominance (MD) Market Information

$ 1.35M
$ 1.35M$ 1.35M

$ 6.88K
$ 6.88K$ 6.88K

$ 1.35M
$ 1.35M$ 1.35M

548.46M
548.46M 548.46M

548,462,008.928195
548,462,008.928195 548,462,008.928195

The current Market Cap of Market Dominance is $ 1.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.88K. The circulating supply of MD is 548.46M, with a total supply of 548462008.928195. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.35M.

Market Dominance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00237954
$ 0.00237954$ 0.00237954
24H Low
$ 0.00258947
$ 0.00258947$ 0.00258947
24H High

$ 0.00237954
$ 0.00237954$ 0.00237954

$ 0.00258947
$ 0.00258947$ 0.00258947

$ 0.01319383
$ 0.01319383$ 0.01319383

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-2.12%

+3.19%

+153.88%

+153.88%

Price Prediction for Market Dominance

Market Dominance (MD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Market Dominance (MD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Market Dominance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Market Dominance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Market Dominance Price Prediction.

What is Market Dominance (MD)

Market Dominance is a meme/art token on Solana blockchain. It is making fun of the concept of "dominance" in trading markets, economics and human behavior in general using memes and our own mascot, Domina.

Below I will provide economic description of Market Dominance that is mainly used to explain the token.

 Market dominance is the control of a economic market by a firm. A dominant firm possesses the power to affect competition and influence market price.

Abuse of market dominance is an anti-competitive practice, however dominance itself is legal.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Market Dominance (MD) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Market Dominance

What is Market Dominance about?

What makes Market Dominance unique?

Market Dominance uniquely combines humor and art with blockchain technology, using its mascot Domina to explore themes of dominance in various aspects of economics and human behavior.

What's the history of Market Dominance?

Market Dominance is a relatively new token on the Solana blockchain, created to explore the concept of dominance through memes and art.

What's next for Market Dominance?

As a meme/art token, Market Dominance continues to evolve in the Solana blockchain ecosystem, focusing on community engagement and creative expression.

What can Market Dominance be used for?

Market Dominance is a meme/art token on the Solana blockchain. It humorously critiques the concept of "dominance" in trading markets, economics, and human behavior through memes and its mascot, Domina. Market Dominance can be used for transactions, trading, and as a form of artistic expression within the Solana blockchain community.

What is Market Dominance trading right now?

Current price: ₦3.3335406188507288712000, with a price movement of 3.19% over the last 24 hours.

Is MD attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Market Dominance market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about MD?

With 548462008.928195 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Market Dominance compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦17.9187009473104174724000 and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Market Dominance being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Market Dominance's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Market Dominance

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:24:18 (UTC+8)

Market Dominance (MD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

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