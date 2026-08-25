Market Cat Price Today

The live Market Cat (MARKETCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 47.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MARKETCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MARKETCAT.

Market Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 37,551, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MARKETCAT. During the last 24 hours, MARKETCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MARKETCAT moved +1.99% in the last hour and +93.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Market Cat (MARKETCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.55K$ 37.55K $ 37.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.55K$ 37.55K $ 37.55K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Market Cat is $ 37.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARKETCAT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.55K.